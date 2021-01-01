Pink and Rag'n'Bone Man partner with NHS Trust Choir for BRITs performance

Pink and Rag'n'Bone Man will perform with the NHS Trust Choir at the BRIT Awards next month.



The duo will partner with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir for a special performance of their current single Anywhere Away From Here.



Speaking about the collaboration, Rag'n'Bone Man said in a statement: "Having people attend this special evening makes me really excited for touring to come!



"I'm grateful that Pink is able to join from across the pond, to my band as ever and the NHS Choir are sounding amazing!"



Pink will perform her part remotely from the U.S. due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Other acts confirmed to perform at the BRITs include Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Griff - this year's Rising Star winner - and Headie One.



Since winning the BRIT Rising Star award in 2017, Rag'n'Bone Man has won a total of three BRIT Awards, while Pink was honoured in 2019 with the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Music Award.



The 2021 BRIT Awards take place at London's O2 arena on 11 May.