Rag‘n’Bone Man & P!nk to perform with Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir at Brits

The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard today announce that Rag‘n’Bone Man and P!nk will perform on the show on 11th May with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir.



They will perform their current duet which was released earlier this month, ‘Anywhere Away From Here’, with backing from the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir, and join the incredible array of talent already confirmed to perform including Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Griff - this year’s Rising Star winner - and Headie One. Due to current circumstances P!nk will perform her part remotely from the U.S. for this exclusive collaboration.



Since winning The BRIT Rising Star award in 2017 Rag’n’Bone Man has won a total of three BRIT Awards. In 2003 the multi-million selling global pop icon P!nk won her first BRIT Award for International Female. In 2019 she was honoured with the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Music Award.



Speaking about performing with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir, Rag’n’Bone Man said: “Having people attend this special evening makes me really excited for touring to come! I’m grateful that P!nk is able to join from across the pond, to my band as ever and the NHS Choir are sounding amazing!”



Choir leader and Children’s Physiotherapist Caroline Smith said: “We’re so excited to be a part of music history, and truly privileged to be able to perform for our NHS family and all the key worker heroes.”



“We hope this very special version of ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ acts as a tribute to all the superstars at Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and our NHS colleagues across the whole UK, who’ve done such extraordinary work keeping the country safe.



“Thanks so much to Rag’n’Bone Man too for inviting us – we can’t wait for the big night!”



The BRIT Awards last week announced that it will be the first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience – with 2,500 tickets to be gifted by the recorded music industry to frontline heroes and their guests via a ballot, which is now live on www.brits.co.uk and closes tonight (11.59pm BST Monday 26th April 2021). The indoor ceremony and live show will form part of the Government’s scientific Events Research Programme, using enhanced testing approaches to examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing, which means The BRITs, working closely with the Government to adhere to safety guidelines, and as the first live music show at The O2 arena in over a year, will play an important role in paving the way for the return of live music at scale as the UK emerges from the past year’s restrictions.



This year’s BRIT Awards will take place 11th May at The O2 arena, exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by award winning comedian and actor Jack Whitehall. Nominations were unveiled last month with Celeste, Dua Lipa, Joel Corry and Young T & Bugsey joining Arlo Parks in receiving three nominations each, and Jessie Ware, J Hus, Bicep, AJ Tracey up for two awards as with Headie One.



Griff has already been named as this year’s Rising Star award winner.



Mastercard return as headline partner for the 23rd year, having supported The BRITs for over two decades, bringing cardholders closer to music through a range of priceless experiences - from tickets to the BRITs, or Priceless Surprises with some of the UK’s best loved artists. This year, Mastercard will continue to sponsor the much sought after Album award, as well as British Single with Mastercard for the first time and is proud to carry on connecting people to priceless possibilities. Amazon Music is the Official Digital Music Partner for a second year and will host the Official BRIT Awards 2021 playlist as well as sponsor the Male and Female Solo Artist categories.