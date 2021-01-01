Meghan Trainor recalls son's 'rocky start' in sweet video

Meghan Trainor has gone public with her newborn son's "rocky start" in a social media video chronicling his first two months.

The All About That Bass hitmaker and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, welcomed little Riley via Caesarean section on 8 February, but the first-time mother admitted their son's early days didn't go as smoothly as planned.

She didn't go into detail about his condition, but in a TikTok video posted to Instagram, Riley is shown hooked up to a variety of tubes and wires in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), as Sabara strokes his head and Trainor watches via a FaceTime call.

Sabara is also shown cradling their baby boy against his bare chest while seated in the NICU, as an emotional Trainor wipes away tears in a video call from her hospital bed before she is pictured being reunited with their son.

The footage, set to the sounds of Trainor's Forest Blakk collaboration If You Love Her, then cuts to scenes of Riley finally at home with mum and dad, as they settle into life as a family of three.

Trainor captioned the post: "We had a rocky start.. but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy... so lucky to be your mama sweet boy."

The new parents wed in 2018.