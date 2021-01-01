Harry Judd to be a dad again

British popstar Harry Judd is set to become a father for the third time.

The McFly drummer and his wife Izzy will expand their brood this October.

The happy news comes seven years after Izzy suffered a miscarriage in 2014, after undergoing in vitro fertilisation.

Their second round of IVF resulted in the birth of their daughter Lola, now five, while Izzy was able to conceive naturally with their three-year-old son Kit, and with their latest child.

Looking forward to welcoming the tot, dad-to-be Harry told Hello! magazine, "When Lola was born, I was a blubbering mess and with Kit, I cried too. They are the most emotional moments of my life for sure."

The couple shared the baby news in a video for the publication, and admitted it's been a trying few days as both Harry and Izzy recently tested positive for Covid-19 and had to quarantine as they suffered "mild flu symptoms".

"When we found out (we had contracted Covid), I did feel panic," admitted author Izzy. "We have all been living in fear of this virus and we've been so careful for over a year, so it is a shock when numbers (of positive cases) are low and I’m pregnant."

However, she was able to rely on Harry for support.

"The most important thing was keeping Izzy calm as I knew she would be worried," the musician added.

Posting the video announcement on social media on Sunday, Harry wrote, "After a tough week it’s lovely to be able to share some happy family news with you..."

The couple wed in 2012.