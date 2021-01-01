NEWS Tion Wayne & Russ Millions and The Weeknd set for big climbs up in this week’s chart Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Lil Nas X set for fifth week as the UK’s Number 1 single with Montero (Call Me By Your Name).



Tion Wayne & Russ Millions collaboration Body could be on track for a new peak this week, up seven places to Number 7 on tonight’s Official Chart First Look following its first appearance on the chart four weeks ago.



A similar jump is on the cards for The Weeknd as Save Your Tears flies climbs seven rungs into the midweek Top 20, Number 14 after 48 hours thanks to the release of its new remix with Ariana Grande.



A steady eleven-week ascent for Sydney rapper Masked Wolf continues, breakout track Astronaut In The Ocean (13) looks set for a further leap three places this Friday.



Meanwhile North London DJ and producer Majestic has his sights firmly set on entering the Official Chart top tier imminently following an unbroken seven-week climb. His rework of Boney M’s Rasputin is on the cusp of breaking the Top 20, up six places so far this week (21).



Further down, Rag’n’Bone Man & Pink’s Anywhere Away From Here is the most purchased song of the week, up 21 places midweek to Number 30.



For the final results tune in to The Official Chart with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1 this Friday from 4pm.