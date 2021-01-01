Iggy Azalea urges followers to try their hand at songwriting

Iggy Azalea has encouraged her fans to try their hand at songwriting.

The 30-year-old rap star has taken to social media to urge her followers to pursue their hopes and dreams - and to not allow their insecurities to get in the way.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker - who was born in Australia but moved to the US as a teenager to pursue her music ambitions - wrote on Twitter: "Anyone who’s thinking of getting into song writing or producing etc that’s still in their teens I just wanna say:

"Do it! F*** whoever makes that seem dumb, cause there’s always SOME ONE and that’s gonna continue even in your success.

"Jump in and try, why not? (sic)"

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Iggy revealed that she's enjoying her life as a single woman.

The rapper announced the arrival of her son, Onyx Kelly, in June last year, but she subsequently split from Playboi Carti.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "1 year later and 100 times happier, I love that for me."

The blonde beauty subsequently insisted she's not desperate to find a new boyfriend anytime soon, revealing that other things were topping her list of priorities.

She wrote on Twitter: "I have a list of things I need to get and a man just didn’t make the final cut (sic)"

Iggy also admitted to feeling "embarrassed" about reading to her son.

The 'Work' hitmaker revealed it's taken her a bit of time to come to terms with the challenges of motherhood, admitting she initially felt self-conscious about some of her parental duties.

She shared on Twitter: "It seems silly but when I first had my son I felt embarrassed to read books aloud and put on silly voices etc. but now I get so into it and I don’t even care. (sic)"