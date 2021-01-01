NEWS Taylor Swift inspired Olivia Rodrigo to hone guitar skills Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo has shifted from writing her songs on the piano to the guitar after being inspired by Taylor Swift's early records.



The singer told Apple Music she "just started writing songs on guitar this year" while working on her debut album SOUR.



"I was very piano based. I was obsessed with Fiona Apple for a while and I was like, ‘I want to be like Fiona Apple and write all my songs on jazz piano’," she shared.



Revealing: "But actually listening to Taylor… I’ve been so into Taylor this year especially. I’ve been listening to all of her old stuff," Rodrigo mused: "because I feel like Taylor is the same as me."



The Driver's License star explained: "Taylor doesn’t have this wide breadth of music knowledge. She doesn’t use crazy insane chords or weird progressions."



She went on: "She uses the pop-country chords that we all know and love, but she does her own thing with them and makes them her own," remarking: "So that was really inspiring to me, to be like, ‘Oh, but I can write these amazing, incredible songs and I don’t have to know what the relative minor seven of this chord is’.”



And now, Rodrigo admitted spending time alone honing her skills with the instrument has helped her work on some more "creative" songwriting.



"My favorite thing in the whole world is just being alone in my room with a guitar. That’s actually my happy place, and I find so much solace in being alone," she said.