Alice Cooper close to full health after Covid-19 destroyed his Christmas

Alice Cooper still hasn't fully recovered from his brush with Covid-19 in December.



The rocker and his wife, Sheryl, were both diagnosed with coronavirus and Cooper revealed they struggled through Christmas.



"It wiped us out," he told AZ Central, admitting: "We didn't have to go to the hospital or anything like that but I lost 15 pounds. I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat."



But Cooper gradually got better, reflecting: "Every day you feel two percent better. Then you get a little bit better, the next day a little bit better, until finally, you're going, 'Oh, wait a minute, I feel almost normal now'. But it does take it out of you. I mean, it's like pneumonia. It takes a while to get your sea legs back under you."



Cooper is now "feeling pretty good" and adds his health is "at least 95 per cent" of what it was before he contracted the virus. Both he and Sheryl have now received their COVID-19 vaccinations, and they are urging fans to do the same.



Cooper is now gearing up for a return to the stage, headlining his Coopstock benefit on 24 April in Mesa, Arizona.

Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer, former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, and Asia are also scheduled to perform.