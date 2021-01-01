Nick Carter's newborn 'not out of the woods yet'

Pop star Nick Carter is hoping to have his newborn baby home for the weekend after explaining things are "looking better", although they are "not out of the woods yet".

The Backstreet Boys star announced on Thursday (22Apr21) that he and his wife, Lauren Kitt, had welcomed their third child, although they've been "experiencing some minor complications".

He didn't go into detail about the health issues affecting the tot, but remained optimistic, and later that night, he returned to Twitter to offer an update for fans.

"Ok. So everything is looking better but we're not out of the woods yet," he posted. "We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk.

"Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you (sic)."

The singer has yet to share the sex or name of baby number three, but the couple already shares daughter Saoirse, one, and son Odin, five.