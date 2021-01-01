Jonas Brothers' younger sibling Frankie hates 'Bonus Jonas' nickname

Frankie Jonas - the 20-year-old brother of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas - hates his longstanding "Bonus Jonas" nickname.

Frankie was just seven years old when he booked his first professional gig as the voice of Sosuke in the animated movie Ponyo, but not being a member of the Sucker boyband alongside his older brothers made life tough.

Revealing his torment over the nickname, which has been widely used by fans, he told Bustle: "I always hated that nickname. A lot of my problem with being in the public eye was that I was seen as this commodified vision of myself."

His brother Joe added that he refused to use the nickname after Frankie opened up about how "hurtful" it was for him.

"It completely makes sense, and we've had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors that showcased my understanding and respect for his wishes," he said. "I think to feel like you are second, third, or fourth best from something is unfair; we are all equals."

Frankie was 12 when he first downloaded Twitter and searched his name, which presented some "pretty awful things for a 12-year-old to read".

"A lot of it was like, 'If you ever feel forgotten, remember this guy.' Or, 'Frankie Jonas is a talentless sack of s**t'," he confessed.

"It became a form of self-harm to look at these things. Then it became essentially an OCD, like a tic. I couldn't stop. I checked it every day, and I had to, to feel OK in a way. It really became a serious issue for me.

"A lot of that perpetuated the idea that I was just this meme. I was this joke, and my entire identity to people was 'adjacent,' which really affected myself and the way that I thought about the world and the way I felt about myself."

Frankie left Hollywood in 2015 and has spoken candidly about battling suicidal thoughts before he got sober. He has since found popularity on video-sharing social media platform TikTok.