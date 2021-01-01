NEWS Lil Nas X marks fourth week riding high on singles chart Newsdesk Share with :





Lil Nas X scores a fourth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Montero (Call Me By your Name).



The song continues to dominate streaming platforms in the UK, with 7.6 million plays this week, landing the track well ahead of its closest competition – Justin Bieber’s Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon (2) – at the final count.



Meanwhile Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta reach a new peak with Bed, up one at Number 3, and there are more Top 10 peaks from Tom Grennan’s Little Bit Of Love (7), Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. SZA (9), and Let’s Go Home Together by Ella Henderson & Tom Grennan (10); the latter entering the Top 10 for the first time after climbing two places.



Olivia Rodrigo’s Deja Vu rockets 14 places to Number 12, the chart-topping singer’s second Top 20 hit, while Glass Animals climb four to Number 20 with Heat Waves – the band’s first UK Top 20 single.



Further down, Majestic & Boney M’s Rasputin rises four places to a new peak at Number 27, landing just ahead of this week’s highest new entry Little More Love by AJ Tracey at Number 29. The track from the rapper’s new album Flu Game is his 16th Top 40 hit.



Tom Zanetti’s Didn’t Know is up six to 31, Aurora’s 2016 single Runaway sprints 17 places to 34, becoming her 7th Top 40 song thanks to a new trend on Tiktok, and finally, Solid by Young Thug & Gunna ft. Drake, from their new album Slime Language 2 debuts at Number 36.