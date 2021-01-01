London Grammar notch up second Number 1 album

London Grammar’s Californian Soil soars to Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, earning the band the fastest-selling album of 2021 so far by a British act.The trio’s third album lands at the top with just over 31,000 chart sales, outperforming the rest of the Top 5 combined. Also landing at Number 1 on the Official Vinyl Chart, the week’s best seller on wax with vinyl making up a quarter of its total.Californian Soil is London Grammar’s second Number 1 album, following 2017’s The Truth Is A Beautiful Thing.Celebrating the news, London Grammar – Hannah Reid, Dot Major and Dan Rothman – told OfficialCharts.com:“We are so thrilled that our album has gone to Number 1. Thank you so much to our amazing fans for all your support over the last ten years, it means so much to us. Thank you.”London rapper AJ Tracey lands at Number 2 with his second studio album Flu Game, claiming the UK’s most-streamed album of the week. The entry also beats the Number 3 peak of his 2019 self-titled debut.The Offspring complete an all-new Top 3 and bag their highest-charting album to date in the UK with Let The Bad Times Roll, surpassing 1998’s Number 10-peaking Americana.Elsewhere in the Top 10, Irish soul/rock singer Imelda May enters at Number 6 with her sixth collection 11 Past The Hour. Imelda also lands at Number 1 on home soil this week too, becoming the first Irish female solo artist to top the Official Irish Albums Chart in almost five years – her fourth chart topper in Ireland.Blues rockers Greta Van Fleet land at Number 8 with The Battle at Garden’s Gate, their first Top 10 record.Further down, a box set reissue of Jethro Tull’s A is new at 31, sending the 1980 album back into the Top 40 for the first time in 41 years.