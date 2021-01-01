The Chemical Brothers return with uplifting new single The Darkness That You Fear

The Chemical Brothers have released their uplifting new single, 'The Darkness That You Fear'.

The iconic electronic duo - comprising Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons - are back with their first new material since their 2019 LP ‘No Geography’.

Speaking of the track, Tom said in a press release: “'The Darkness That You Fear' is a hopeful piece of music. When we found the combination of the different voices worked set to the flow of the music it made us feel optimistic, like it was something we wanted to share.”

The pair recruited director Ruffmercy - who is known for helming promos for the likes of Thom Yorke, Run The Jewels and DJ Shadow - to create the fun hand drawn animated music video.

He said: “When I first heard the song I immediately connected with the theme and the overall positive vibe. New government rules for relaxing lockdown had been announced and combined with the sun shining, it left me feeling positive about the forthcoming summer. It also triggered a strong sense of nostalgia that led to me going back to look for visual inspiration from the period in time when I first discovered The Chemical Brothers in the mid ’90’s. The video combines archive rave footage from the mid to late 90’s with hand painted Super 8 film textures and hand drawn animation. I love using colour to create chaos and evoke emotions and this was the perfect project to do that.”

'No Geography' was the pair's first release in four years after their 2015 record 'Born In The Echoes'.

This summer, The Chemical Brothers are due to play a number of festivals, including Creamfields, Lowlands and TRNSMT.