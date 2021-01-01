Megan Thee Stallion announces social media hiatus ahead of new era

Megan Thee Stallion has announced a brief hiatus from social media to "prepare for what's next".

The Savage hitmaker surprised fans this week by sharing a series of sci-fi visuals and videos of her in an oxygen mask inside a tank wearing a skin-tight newspaper-style suit.

And in a message to her fans, nicknamed Hotties, the Houston-native announced she has "entered a period of regeneration" and will be recharging her batteries before working on what she has planned to follow her 2020 album Good News.

A message appeared on a screen in one of the clips: "Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next.

"In her absence mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. Thee Hotties lead a brave RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain. (sic)"

Megan's break comes after she vowed to set herself “bigger goals” following her Grammy Awards success.

The star picked up Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Savage, as well as Best New Artist at the ceremony last month, and admitted: “The Grammys win means my peers respect my art.

“It was always a dream of mine to perform at the Grammys, but to win three? I still can’t believe it. It also means I have to work harder than ever. Now I have to achieve bigger goals.”