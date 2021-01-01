NEWS Little Mix tap Saweetie for first single without Jesy Nelson Newsdesk Share with :





Little Mix will release Confetti featuring Saweetie as their first single without Jesy Nelson.



The pop group now consists of singers Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall after Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix back in December last year for mental health reasons.



And in a social media post, the group announced their first single as a trio - the title track from their sixth studio album and final collection to feature Jesy - will be released at the end of April.



Little Mix captioned the post: "The news you've all been waiting for... our brand new single Confetti featuring @saweetie is out 30/04".



In a video shared on their accounts, the girls sat together, with Perrie stating: "Our brand new single Confetti featuring Saweetie is out on the 30th, Friday! Check it out... You are going to absolutely love it!"



Meanwhile, Jesy is reportedly at the centre of a bidding war between rival record labels, after she recently kickstarted a solo career with a handful of recording sessions.