Wiz Khalifa joins Professional Fighters League as a co-owner

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has become a part-owner of the Professional Fighters League organisation.



The Black and Yellow hitmaker has joined the likes of comedian Kevin Hart and TV producer Mark Burnett in the ownership group for the mixed martial arts league, while he will also take on a role as an advisor to help with content creation, music integration, and the launch of an apparel line.



He is also allowing PFL bosses to use his music at all events, starting with Friday's kickoff bout between Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis and Clay Collard in Atlantic City, New Jersey.



"I'm excited to welcome Wiz Khalifa to the PFL's ownership group and partner with such a gifted global music and cultural icon," PFL CEO Peter Murray said in a statement issued to Complex.



"Wiz will play an active role in shaping and amplifying the voice of the PFL brand and how it resonates with the 550 million fans around the world."



The hip-hop star added, "I'm so proud to join forces with the Professional Fighters League.



"I've been doing MMA training for years now, and am also the biggest MMA fan. To be able to bring my expertise and vision to the sport is super exciting and I can't wait for the action to get started on April 23."