DMX's family announce two memorial services this weekend

DMX will be remembered with two memorial services this weekend.

The hip-hop legend tragically passed away on April 9, aged 50, following a stint in an intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack at his home on April 2.

And his loved ones will be in attendance at the Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday (24.04.21) at 10pm BST (4pm ET) at the Barclay Centre in Brooklyn, which fans will be able to watch via live-stream over on DMX’s official YouTube channel.

The second service, dubbed the Homegoing Celebration, will take place the following evening at 7.30pm BST (2.30pm ET).

A statement explained that attendance is restricted to family and close friends "solely due to health and safety guidelines" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tributes poured in for DMX following the sad news of his death, with Snoop Dogg among those to pay their respects.

The 49-year-old rapper hailed the ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’ star for being selfless and always putting others before himself.

He said: “I’d like to say that DMX was wanting to glorify his relationship with God, and he was always pushing the right thing, and he was always trying to help other people.

“And that leads me to believe that’s why God chose his angel to come back home with him. He did his time out here."

Meanwhile, a posthumous DMX song was released earlier this month, featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana.

‘Been To War’ features in the Forest Whitaker-starring series, 'Godfather Of Harlem'.

Swizz had said in a touching tribute to his late friend: “My brother would take care of everybody before he would take care of himself.

“I’ve never seen a human like him – the closest thing to a prophet … there’s only one DMX.”

The family of the 'Party Up' hitmaker - whose real name was Earl Simmons - confirmed his death in a statement which read: "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."