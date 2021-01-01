NEWS Meek Mill surprises grandmother with brand-new house Newsdesk Share with :





Meek Mill has surprised his beloved grandmother by buying her a new house.



The rapper, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a snap of him and his grandmother in the new abode and, in a new clip, showed off the stunning property.



The nearly-two-minute video features the rapper giving a tour of the home, showcasing the bedroom, kitchen and living room areas as his grandma - who walks with the help of a cane - sees the home for the first time.



Other family members are saying: "Welcome home," as she walks through with a smile on her face.



As Meek comes down the stairs and asks, "Do you like it grandma?" she thanks him for "looking out for your grandma".



She tells her grandson the home is "unreal" in the kitchen as she says, "Thank you baby". He responds: "Appreciate you, grandma."



Alongside his original post, the Amen star wrote: "Loyalty is not just a word. Kick ya feet up Grandmom. My dads mom," with two diamond emoji.



He added: "I’m Prada myself! Ya definition of real not the same as mines I get it!"