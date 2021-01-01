NEWS Kehlani disappointed family members weren't shocked when she came out Newsdesk Share with :





Kehlani is a little upset no one in her family was shocked when she came out as a lesbian.



The singer confirmed she's lesbian in a TikTok video she posted on Thursday after a snippet of an Instagram Live, in which she opened up about her sexuality, went viral.



"You know the video?" she said, sharing: "Well, it's f**king true. I am gay, g-gay, gay, gay..."



But the star admitted she would have liked members of her family to have been more surprised when she came out to them, recalling: "When I want to have a heart to heart with my family, and be like, 'I finally know that I'm gay', they're like, 'We know, duh... stupid'."



She went on: "I just feel like, 'No..., I want you (to) fall on the floor and (say), 'Congratulations, we had no idea! S**t!'"



Reflecting that her family were more clued in on her sexuality than she was, Kehlani exclaimed: "Everyone's just like, 'Duh, you're the only one who didn't f**king know. The f**king closet was glass."



She added: "So I guess I just wanted y'all to know that everyone knew but me."