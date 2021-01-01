Dr. Dre single again as divorce drags on

Rapper Dr. Dre is single again.

The judge who oversaw the rap mogul's divorce case is set to sign off on the paperwork, allowing the 56-year-old and his now-ex-wife, Nicole Young, to move on.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, lawyers for the couple filed a "judgment" in the ongoing case after both parties agreed to sign off on the "status" of their divorce. They have yet to settle the financial part.

According to the paperwork, the ex-couple agreed to legally end the marriage on 15 April, weeks after Dr. Dre filed legal documents asking the judge to "bifurcate" the status of their divorce and pave the way for him and Nicole to be single again.

The pair will continue to squabble over an estimated $800 million (£578 million) fortune, with Dre insisting his ex should get nothing, while she's calling for half.