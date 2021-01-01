Jack Osbourne marks 18 years sober

TV personality Jack Osbourne is celebrating 18 years sober, just days after his sister Kelly confessed she had suffered a relapse.

The son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark the personal milestone with a screenshot of his achievement via the Twelve Steps app, as he offered up a little encouragement to others facing similar addiction battles.

"It's not that it gets easier or harder, it's just that it's life on life's terms," he wrote. "If anyone is trying to get sober, know that it possible if you are willing to do the work.

"Sending lots of love to my people who have been on this journey with me. #sobersbetter (sic)."

Jack was soon inundated with well wishes from friends and fans, with musician Billy Morrison commenting, "You Da Man! Takes courage to get 18 - nice one mate (sic)," while model Lily Aldridge remarked, "Wow 18 years!!"

And Lily Cornell Silver, the daughter of late rocker Chris Cornell, added, "congrats brother (sic)".

Lily had previously invited Jack onto her mental health podcast, Mind Wide Open, earlier this year, when he admitted the three years he had spent on his family's reality TV show, The Osbournes, wrecked his life, and ended up with him checking into rehab at just 17 years old.

Jack will likely be supporting his sister Kelly through her own sobriety journey.

In an Instagram Story post shared on Monday, she wrote, "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery.

"I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track."

Kelly went on to insist she was "sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but it truly is just one day at a time”.