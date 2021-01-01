Iggy Azalea joins Celebrity Dating Game

Iggy Azalea has signed up for The Celebrity Dating Game.

The rapper will appear alongside former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Broadway's Taye Diggs as the first contestants for the new ABC reality show, which will be hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton.

Describing the programme, network officials said: "The Celebrity Dating Game offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV, and feature film in their pursuit to find love."

ABC bosses teased that the series offers "the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show".

Each episode will see two celebrities each picking a suitor - based on their responses to various questions - from a hidden panel of three potential partners.

However, the hopeful romantics don't know the identity of the celebrity and they'll have to guess through clues given as "parody song performances" by Michael.

Iggy confirmed her single status last October. She was formerly in a relationship with rapper Playboi Carti, with whom she shares a baby son named Onyx, and also previously dated basketball player Nick Young and rapper A$AP Rocky.