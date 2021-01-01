NEWS Nick Carter and wife Lauren welcome third child Newsdesk Share with :





Nick Carter's wife Lauren Kitt has given birth to the couple's third child.



The 41-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday morning to announce that his wife had given birth, however, he shared that since the baby's arrival they've "been experiencing minor complications".



"We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," Carter wrote with a prayer hands emoji.



The Backstreet Boys singer went on to explain that the baby's birth wasn't straightforward but things were looking more positive after a night's sleep.



"But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night," he continued.



"I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated."



They did not share any details about the baby's name or gender.



Carter and Kitt are parents to son Odin, five, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months.



On Wednesday, he shared a photo of himself in hospital scrubs and a mask, writing, "Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby."