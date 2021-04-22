The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's Save Your Tears remix is on the way

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's 'Save Your Tears' remix will be released tonight (22.04.21).

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker excited fans this week when he tagged the 27-year-old pop superstar in his preview of the collaboration on his social media pages.

And now they've confirmed the track will drop at 9pm PST and 5am on Friday (23.04.21) in the UK.

Last month, the Grammy-winner - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - hinted that he had some unfinished business with his acclaimed album 'After Hours', which was released last year and features the original cut of 'Save Your Tears'.

He tweeted: "p.s. this chapter isn’t quite done yet ... still tying some loose ends. (sic)"

While in September, the 'Starboy' hitmaker hinted at dropping another record soon.

He said: “I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over."

Meanwhile, earlier this month The Weeknd dropped his first song in "NFT space" only.

The track and limited edition art was made available via Nifty Gateway, "the premier marketplace for Nifties", which are "digital items you can truly own", according to their website.

He tweeted: "Excited to announce that my first NFT drop is taking place on Saturday at 2:00 pm EST on @niftygateway. "

The 31-year-old singer hosted a 24-hour auction for “an exclusive 1-of-1 piece of art” with his single.

And the lucky winner is the only owner of the track in the world.

He said in a statement at the time: “Blockchain is democratising an industry that has historically been kept shut by the gatekeepers.

“I’ve always been looking for ways to innovate for fans and shift this archaic music biz and seeing NFTs allowing creators to be seen and heard more than ever before on their terms is profoundly exciting.

“I intend to contribute to this movement and can see that very soon it will be weaved into the music industry’s mechanics.”

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are an emerging market within blockchain where single-impression unique digital art and goods known as the 'token' can be sold.