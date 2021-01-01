John Barnes reimagines England World Cup song for Guide Dogs charity

John Barnes has reimagined his iconic rap from the England FIFA World Cup song 'World in Motion’ to inspire people to sign up for the Guide Dogs’ ‘Walk Your Socks Off’ challenge.



The Jamaican-born former footballer lent his rapping talents to England's 1990 World Cup campaign with the popular New Order hit, and now he's given the lyrics a revamp in the name of fundraising.



He now sings to the nation: “You’ve got to walk, take steps, it can be in your own time. You can be slow or fast or dance about to a rhyme."



The aim is to raise £50 per person to help support children and adults in the UK living with sight loss, with an overall target of £250,000.



Those who sign up will receive a pair of limited edition socks designed by British designer Julien Macdonald.



Barnes said in a statement: “It was my absolute pleasure to record a very special version of my rap from World in Motion especially for Guide Dogs’ Walk Your Socks Off campaign, 31 years after its original release for the 1990 FIFA World Cup. Walk Your Socks Off is something that anyone can do, by themselves or teaming up with others. By signing up, you’ll be helping Guide Dogs to provide life-changing services for people with sight loss. And if you hit your fundraising target, you’ll get funky socks like mine!”



Beth Marsh, Fundraising Manager for Guide Dogs, commented: “We are delighted to have John Barnes on board as a campaign star for Walk Your Socks Off. World in Motion is a truly iconic song that has a place in the hearts of many a football fan, and we’re honoured to be the reason for the rap getting an update! We hope the nation will get behind our third annual fundraiser and get their steps in for a good cause.”



To register for the Walk Your Socks Off Challenge, visit: www.guidedogs.org.uk/walk-your-socks-off.