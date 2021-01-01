NEWS Miley Cyrus mocks past relationships in viral Instagram video Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus has poked fun at her relationship history in a new Instagram video.



The clip, which appears to be a stunt to promote the remix of Australian singer Kid Laroi's hit Without You, featuring the Can't Be Tamed star as a guest vocalist, shows the Miley posturing alongside pointed headlines from the past few years.



As Miley lip-syncs her parts of the song, the newspaper cuttings play out on a screen behind her, referring to her marriage with Liam Hemsworth, fling with Kaitlynn Carter and romance with Cody Simpson.



"So there I go, can't make a wife out of a h*e," Miley mimes.



"I'll never find the words to say I'm sorry but I'm scared to be alone," she adds.



Kid Laroi's Without You has been one of the biggest Australian hits of the year so far and peaked in the top 30 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.



The video is not the first time Miley has made light of her former partners.



Last year the singer released a video for her song Prisoner with Dua Lipa, which features a message flashing at the end reading: “In loving memory of all my exes, eat sh*t”.

