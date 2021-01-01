Glastonbury wants fans to design flags for livestream show

Glastonbury has called on fans to design flags for the upcoming 'Live At Worthy Farm' livestream event.



The festival's special concert will bring together performances from the likes of Coldplay, Haim, Damon Albarn and Jorja Smith in what's been described as a "journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm".



To make the event even more special, organisers want fans to make their own flags to feature in the one-off broadcast.



On the festival's official website, they called for designs to celebrate "diversity and equality across all communities", "love", "a cleaner, greener, fairer world", "all colours of the rainbow" and "freedom to protest".



They added: "We want them to be as homemade as possible – all artistic abilities are welcome, just be creative and get your craft on.



"They can be tie-dye, stitched, painted… anything! Just make them as bright and colourful as you can.



"Flags should be made of material – preferably cotton – and definitely not paper or cardboard. Please don’t glue / attach anything to them, especially not plastic.



"Please do not use glitter of any kind. Everything must be stitched and fully secured, as your flag could be flying in the wind."



People have been invited to send their flags to a special address in good time to arrive by May 5.



The livestream gig on May 22-23 will also include performances from Wolf Alice, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and IDLES.



Organiser Emily Eavis previously promised an "epic journey" for music-lovers tuning into the show.



She said: "We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night.”



Fans wanting to submit a flag can find all the details at: https://www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk/design-a-flag-for-our-live-at-worthy-farm-stream/