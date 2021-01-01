NEWS Olivia Rodrigo compares debut album to Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo says her "angsty" debut album SOUR is "reminiscent" of Alanis Morissette's classic record Jagged Little Pill.



The Drivers License star tells Apple Music her new record, due for release on 21 May, is "the best that I can do right now" as she opened up about the highly-anticipated LP.



“It feels really angsty to me, which I really like. It’s reminiscent of sort of the albums like (Alanis Morissette's) Jagged Little Pill that I love…



"I talked about this with you before, but I’m super, super critical of everything, but I’m really happy with this album. And that doesn’t happen very often where I feel completely sure."



She added: "Obviously you don’t feel completely sure of anything, but I really feel like it’s the best that I can do right now and I’m real proud of that.



"And in a year, the best that I can do is going to be something totally different, and that’s just the cool thing about putting out music when you’re a teenager.”



Jagged Little Pill, Alanis' third studio album was released in 1995 and features hits including You Oughta Know, Hand in My Pocket and Ironic. It won a series of Grammy awards, including Album of the Year, making the then 21-year-old Canadian singer the youngest artist to win the top honour.