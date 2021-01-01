Ezra Furman comes out as transgender and reveals they are a mom

Ezra Furman has come out as transgender and revealed they've been a mom "for a while now".

The 34-year-old singer - formerly the bandleader of Ezra Furman and the Harpoons - has identified as non-binary for some time and explained why they had been "hesitant" to refer to themselves as a "trans woman".

The musician has "come to terms" with being a woman now and Ezra wanted to share that they are a mother to show other trans people that they can raise children and "deserve to pursue the lives" they want.

Alongside a series of pictures of herself on Instagram and one showing a glimpse of her child with their head covered, Ezra wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to share with everyone that I am a trans woman, and also that I am a mom and have been for a while now (like 2+ years).

"About being a trans woman: for my own reasons I have been hesitant to use these words, especially the “woman” word. I have often described myself as non-binary, which maybe is still true (I’m just gonna sit with that question for the moment). But I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman. I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey.

"About being a mom: there’s enough said in public about the magic of parenthood. It is beautiful and holy and I love it—that’s all on that subject. I have not yet mentioned in public that I’m a parent because I have been afraid of being judged and grilled about it as if it’s anyone’s business other than mine and my family’s.

"But. I’m telling you I’m a mom now for a specific reason. Because one problem with being trans is that we have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young. When our baby was born I had approximately zero examples that I had seen of trans women raising children. So here’s one for anyone who wants to see one. I’m a trans woman and a mom. This is possible. I never dreamed it was possible to be happy and self-realized and trans and uncloseted, and also become a parent. But it is and I am doing it. Because trans people deserve to pursue the lives we want, on our terms.

"That’s all for now. More music to come before long.