Tom Jones uses Viagra: 'A little help here and there is alright'

Tom Jones has insisted there's "no shame" in using Viagra.



The singer was quizzed about maintaining his vocal cords by comedian Marc Maron on his WTF podcast before the discussion descended into a more personal chat on sexual health.



"It is strange being 80 but my voice is still about 30 and that is a big thing, as with older singers you lose control," explained Tom, noting: "All you have got to do is push it harder."



He went on: "Maybe some old people can't seem to get it. I feel very sorry for them. They don't have the Tom Jones push."



While The Voice U.K. coach was referring to his trademark vocal belt, Marc asked: "How is everything else working with the pushing? Alright?"



Tom, who was married to his long-term wife Linda from 1957 until she died in 2016, happily responded: "So far so good. There is always Viagra. A little help here and there is alright."



The Sex Bomb hitmaker added: "There is no shame in that at 80. You gotta do what you gotta do."



Viagra is a medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction by increasing blood flow to the penis.