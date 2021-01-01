Bonnie Tyler leads tributes to late Jim Steinman

Bonnie Tyler has led tributes to late rock hitmaker, Jim Steinman.

The prolific songwriter and producer passed away in Connecticut on Monday.

A cause of death has yet to be released, but paramedics responded to a medical emergency at his home in the early hours of Sunday, according to TMZ.

Steinman is best known for his work with Meat Loaf on his classic 1977 album Bat Out of Hell and 1993's Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which spawned the smash hit single, I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

He also worked extensively with Tyler, penning and producing 1983's Total Eclipse of the Heart.

Accordingly, the singer has posted an emotional tribute honouring her friend on Twitter.

"I am absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of my long-term friend and musical mentor Jim Steinman. Jim wrote and produced some of the most iconic rock songs of all time and I was massively privileged to have been given some of them by him," she wrote. "I made two albums with Jim, despite my record company initially thinking he wouldn't want to work with me. Thankfully, they were wrong, and can say without any doubt that Jim was a true genius. He was also a funny, kind, supportive, and deeply caring human being and the world is a better place for his life and his work and a worse one for his passing. I will always be grateful to him for the opportunity to work with him and also to know him too."

Steinman's other big hits included Barry Manilow's Read 'Em and Weep, Air Supply's Making Love Out of Nothing At All, and Celine Dion's cover of It's All Coming Back to Me Now, which was originally recorded by Steinman's girl group, Pandora's Box.

Steinman's other collaborators include Def Leppard, Barbra Streisand, Billy Squier, and The Sisters of Mercy.

He recently found success onstage with Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, which enjoyed a run in London's West End in 2018.