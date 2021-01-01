NEWS Harry Styles leads British LGBT Awards nominees Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles and Sam Smith are among the big-name stars nominated at the British LGBT Awards.



The star-studded shortlist for the U.K.'s biggest LGBT awards event has been released, with the former One Direction star and Stay with Me singer Sam competing for the MTV Music Artist prize.



They're joined by Anne-Marie, Jojo Siwa, Kim Petras, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, The 1975, and MNEK on the shortlist.



The Celebrity category sees stars including Adam Lambert, RuPaul, Demi Lovato and Willow Smith compete for the title, while over in the ally category, Charli XCX, Jennifer Lopez, and Melanie C all land nods.



Another big contender is It's a Sin, Russell T. Davies' AIDS drama, which is shortlisted for the Media Moment prize.



The show is credited for capturing the story of the AIDS pandemic and how it affected London's gay community in the 1980s.



And there's also a new Football Ally award, with soccer stars Jordan Henderson, Hector Bellerin, Jamie Vardy, and Gary Lineker among those nominated.



Sarah Garrett, MBE, British LGBT Awards founder, said: "These awards shine a light on those who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been an extremely challenging 12 months.



"The nominees, which include an exciting mix of famous LGBT+ faces, allies and organisations have all demonstrated a commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights.



"The awards on 27 August, which will take place after lockdown restrictions are eased, will be a huge celebration that's needed more than ever."



The public can vote at britishlgbtawards.com.