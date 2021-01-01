Dua Lipa's BRITs performance is London-themed

Dua Lipa has teased that her BRITs performance is set to be London-themed.

The pop megastar is shortlisted for three prizes at the upcoming May 11 ceremony at London's The O2 arena - Female Solo Artist, British Single with Mastercard for her hit 'Physical' and Mastercard Album for second LP 'Future Nostalgia'.

And the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker has hinted at what fans can expect from her eagerly-awaited performance, though she wasn't willing to give too much away.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2, she spilled: "The theme is London. It's a little bit of a taste of everything. I am really rubbish at talking in code so I will stop there before I make a mess of it."

Speaking of her return to the BRITs stage, Dua had said in a statement: “I am so excited to be returning to perform for you all at The BRITs this year. It’s going to be truly special to be back on stage in the UK.”

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer - who already has three BRITs to her name - also teased that she has started to consider what direction she will take on her third studio album.

She said: "I've started thinking a little bit. But I guess still playing around trying to see what my next direction or step is. It feels good, I am excited. I just hope I grow and mature as an artist and just make music that people enjoy and resonates with them and makes them happy."

The 'Physical' singer released her No1 record 'Future Nostalgia' in March 2020, and followed it up with the remix collection, 'Club Future Nostalgia', in August.

Continuing the disco era, Dua also dropped 'The Moonlight Edition' reissue in February 2021, which featured the new single, 'We're Good'.

The 2021 BRIT Awards with Mastercard will also see performances from the likes of Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One.