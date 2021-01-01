Billie Eilish teases 'things are coming'

Billie Eilish has teased "things are coming".

The 19-year-old pop megastar took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a cardigan to tease her 81.6 million followers that new music is seemingly on the way soon.

She captioned the picture: "things are comingggg (sic)"

In February, the 'Therefore I Am' hitmaker gave an exciting album update, where she revealed she was "almost done" with her new album.

The Grammy-winner had said that the follow-up to her record-breaking 2019 debut LP 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' will likely boast 16 tracks.

And she later shared a studio snap on Instagram, as she neared the end of the process.

She simply captioned the grainy photograph: "almost done."

Billie had previously teased: “There isn’t one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that."

The 'No Time To Die' singer told fans that she'll be beginning a "new era" this year.

She said on her Instagram story in December: "It will be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I've got some s*** to put out."

At the start of the clip, she joked that she won't give her fans her new album if they keep poking fun at her green hair.

She quipped: ""F*** you guys. Stop making fun of me, my God! I’m f****** making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"

Meanwhile, the 'ocean eyes' hitmaker is set to release a photobook and audiobook about her life and career.

Billie will document her childhood and her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager in the audiobook, which is narrated by herself, while she'll share never-before-seen photographs from when she was growing up to touring the world in the self-made book.

A statement about the audiobook read: “This is an audiobook like no other – providing a truly intimate window into her journey, in Billie’s own words."

And of the tome, which will be released on May 11 in hardback and as an e-book, Billie - whose brother Finneas co-writes and produces her music - said: “I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do."