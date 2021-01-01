Billie Eilish linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce

Billie Eilish has sparked rumours of a romance with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.

The Therefore I Am hitmaker was photographed enjoying a weekend stroll with Matthew in Santa Barbara, California.

As the pair took Billie's beloved pit bull Shark for a walk they also stopped at a café to grab some coffee.

In the images, obtained by the New York Post, Billie appeared to rest her head on his shoulder as they waited for their order, while Matthew wrapped an arm around the singer, who was dressed casually in a black Snoop Dogg hoodie and matching bike shorts, with her new platinum blonde hair clearly visible.

Billie and Matthew have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship, but the tabloid attention was seemingly enough for the actor to switch the settings of his Instagram account to private. Matthew describes himself as 'Actor.Writer.Degenerate' in the bio for his social media account.

Billie previously dated Brandon Quention Adams, who performs under the stage name 7:AMP, but they split in 2019.