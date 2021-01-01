Bjorn Ulvaeus rules out ABBA biopic

ABBA have ruled out a biopic while they are still alive.

Bjorn Ulvaeus has insisted he wouldn't want an actor to play him on the big screen in a film like Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' or Sir Elton John's 'Rocketman' and doubts his bandmates would either.

The founding member of the iconic Swedish pop outfit - also comprising Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Frida Lyndstad - said: “I don’t think we would want that actually, I certainly know myself I wouldn’t want an actor - not while I’m alive - to play me on the big screen and I don’t think the others would like that either.”

The 'Dancing Queen' hitmakers will release their first new music in four decades very soon ahead of their much-delayed avatars tour.

The group have recorded five new songs - including 'I Still Have Faith In You' and' Don't Shut Me Down' - for the shows.

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old star has suggested ABBA receiving "nul points" from the UK at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest - which they won with 'Waterloo' - could've been part of a "cunning" plan.

Bjorn told 'BBC Breakfast': "It certainly could have been.

"Because the Brits were the first ones to embrace us after winning, so the jury could have been as cunning as that - [it's] very likely actually.

"Because it's kind of strange they would give us zero points. It sounds like they were trying to do something cunning."

The UK's entrant, Olivia Newton-John, was a favourite to win with 'Long Live Love', but told close pal Frida that she knew they'd claim victory over her.

Bjorn added: "Frida is a good friend with Olivia. She says that Olivia knew that we would win."

After winning the contest, ABBA went on to have huge success, selling around 200 million records worldwide.

The 'Waterloo' group went their separate ways in 1982 at the height of their career.

They performed together for the first time in decades in 2016 at a private event, which marked the 50th anniversary of the first meeting between songwriters Bjorn and Benny.