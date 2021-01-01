NEWS Pusha T feared Kanye West's Coachella mural would collapse on him Newsdesk Share with :





Rapper Pusha T was worried about a massive stone mural crushing him to death as he joined Kanye West onstage for his headlining performance at the 2011 Coachella festival.



Kanye had insisted on having the giant piece of art, resembling the Altar of Zeus at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, Germany, hang high above the stage as part of his elaborate set design at the California music event, and it was all Pusha could think about as he prepared to perform alongside his pal.



Reflecting on the groundbreaking performance, which was staged a decade ago on Saturday, Pusha told Complex.com: "Whatever that structure was, it was so massive. I was like, 'I hope this doesn't fall on me.' These were all my thoughts."



Thankfully, all went smoothly and the 90-minute set was hailed a great success, marking a key turning point in the Stronger hitmaker's career.



"It was my first time seeing a stage performance and (Kanye) putting it on like this," Pusha recalled.

"And I'm like, 'Wait a minute. This is a huge deal.' Watching him be obsessed... It was like, it couldn't go any other way for him," he added.