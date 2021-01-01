Demi Lovato apologises for frozen yoghurt outburst

Demi Lovato has apologised for her weekend meltdown over frozen yoghurt.

The Cool For the Summer hitmaker was anything but cool when she took aim at Los Angeles' The Bigg Chill for putting sugar-free cookies and other diet foods on display and rattled off direct messages to company bosses, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Then, when members of the media like outspoken Brit Piers Morgan suggested she was being a tad dramatic, she accused them of "gaslighting women who stand up for themselves".

But after thinking over her actions on Monday, Demi accepted she could have handled the fro-yo fall-out better.

"I am very outspoken about the things that I believe in," she said in a video she posted on Instagram.

"I understand that sometimes my messaging can lose its meaning when I get emotional. I am somebody who is just very passionate about what I believe in and I've lived through enough to know when to speak up for people who don't have a voice," she explained.

Demi admitted the visit to the yoghurt shop was triggering for her, as someone who is recovering from an eating disorder, and she was blind to company bosses' feedback when they pointed out that they carry items for diabetics, those battling Celiac disease, and vegans, and their items aren't aimed at those who are dieting.

"Because it wasn't clear, I definitely jumped to conclusions and probably shouldn't have gone about this the way that I have," the singer added. "I'm willing to talk to this froyo shop to help get this messaging right... I'm human and I talk about my struggles. I'm passionate, so I'm sorry that I got the messaging wrong. I'm sorry that I may have disappointed some people," she went on, noting: "I'm not coming after a small business as someone with a lot of followers. That's not what I'm doing here."

Sharing that she "walked into a situation that didn't sit right with me", Lovato confessed: "my intuition said speak up about this, so I did. And I feel good about that".

She continued: "What I don't feel good about is some of the way that it's been interpreted and how the message has gotten misconstrued over all of it. I will do whatever I can to work with this froyo shop if they want to, to help align the messaging," adding: "I'm genuinely sorry that people took it the wrong way."