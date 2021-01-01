Macklemore suffered sobriety slip during Covid-19 shutdown

Macklemore "really resonated" with actor Dax Shepard's confessional podcast conversation about his 2020 relapse because the rapper had just overcome his own sobriety slip during the Covid-19 shutdown.

The Without a Paddle comedy star came clean about his struggle with opioids following surgery for a motorcycle crash in September, revealing he had become hooked on his strong prescription pills after 16 years sober.

And Macklemore admitted Shepard's public acknowledgment of his drug troubles struck a chord with him, as he was in recovery once again following a summer setback of his own.

"I really, really resonated with the episode where you talked about your relapse, and... I cried," he shared during an interview on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

"It was within two months of my Covid relapse and the disease of addiction is crazy. And for someone like you to have as much time as you had (in sobriety) and to be vulnerable and honest and tell your viewership (sic), 'This is what happened...'

"The beautiful thing about recovery is when we do that, it lets other people feel that they're not alone, and they can actually open up and share about that s**t. It made me feel as someone who had relapsed again, like a month or two before, that I'm not alone, it's OK that I did this s**t again, it's what we (addicts) do..."

Macklemore, who previously entered rehab in 2008 and 2011, explained that he no longer counts how many days or months he's been clean, because he's constantly working on bettering himself.

"A recovery cliche is that you didn't lose your 16 years, I mean, I think you say it in that episode..., and I think that's something for me to come back to," the 37-year-old told Shepard.

"Look, I've been in and out of the (recovery meeting) rooms for 11 years, I don't know how much time I have today, seven, eight months, I don't really count anymore.

"I've spent most of the last 11 years in recovery, and it's made me who I am, and yes, there's been periods of my life in these last 11 years that are really dark, that have caused my wife a lot of pain, that have caused people that love me a lot of pain, a lot of worry, I've compromised my life and other people around me, I've done things that I'm not proud of, but I do have that foundational level of 10 years of recovery, and I'm f**king proud of that."

The news of Macklemore's relapse admission emerges days after his wife Tricia Davis announced she is expecting the couple's third child.

The baby will be a sibling for the couple's daughters Colette, three, and five-year-old Sloane.

Macklemore and Davis wed in 2015.