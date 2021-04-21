AJ Tracey to head on UK tour in November

AJ Tracey is set to head out on a UK arena tour in November.

The ‘Little More Love’ hitmaker will embark on a tour of the UK in support of his latest album ‘Flu Game’ later this year.

AJ’s ‘Flu Game Tour’ will see him play five shows in cities around the UK, including Dublin, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester, and London.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday (23.04.21), with a pre-sale taking place from Wednesday (21.04.21) at http://ajtracey.co.uk/tour.

AJ released ‘Flu Game’ last week, and had previously announced plans to drop the record via a fake press conference which aired live on YouTube in March which saw him play the role of a basketball star who had recently signed on to a team called Revenge Athletic.

In the video, an actor playing the manager of the fictional team said: “Welcome everyone, thank you for coming. This is an exciting day for us, and a huge day for Revenge Athletic. We’ve had so many wins already this season, but we’re here to announce something that will change the face of the franchise forever.

“We are pleased to announce our newest signing, AJ Tracey. He’s had a huge year and we couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen Revenge as his new home. As you know, AJ is one of the most dominant players of his generation, a person of true excellence on and off the court. He’ll join up with the squad for training next week. Myself and my players are ready and excited to welcome AJ to the team.”

The video then saw AJ answer questions from journalists, where he said he doesn’t feel any “pressure” about joining the “big leagues”, and said he’s “ready to get going”.

AJ Tracey’s ‘Flu Game Tour’ dates for November 2021:

13 NOV – Dublin 3 Arena

18 NOV – Birmingham Utilita Arena

19 NOV – Cardiff Motorsport Arena

20 NOV – Manchester AO Arena

25 NOV – London O2 Arena