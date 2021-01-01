Taylor Swift presses on in the studio working on next re-recorded album

Taylor Swift is already hard at work on her next re-recorded album.

The pop megastar released the first of six re-recorded albums, 'Fearless (Taylor’s Version)', earlier this month.

And while thanking her legions of fans - who are known as Swifties - for getting the LP to number one on the Billboard 200 chart in the US, the 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker confirmed she's made progress on its follow-up.

She tweeted: "Been in the studio all day recording the next one - it’s really so amazing what you all have done here."

If the 31-year-old singer's new recording of her 2008 Grammy-winning LP, 'Fearless', which boasts 26 songs and six previously unheard tracks, is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat.

The record includes ‘You All Over Me (From the Vault)’ featuring Maren Morris, 'Love Story (Taylor's Version)' and 'Mr. Perfectly Fine (From the Vault)'.

While Keith Urban - who the 'cardigan' hitmaker supported on the 'Escape Together World' in 2009 - duets with Taylor on 'That's When' (From the Vault)' and the Australian superstar also added harmonies to 'We Were Happy (From the Vault)'.

'Bye Bye Baby' concludes the six previously unreleased cuts from 'Fearless'.

The final song is the bonus remix 'Love Story (Taylor's Version)' by Elvira Anderfjärd, a Swedish producer who has worked with the likes of Katy Perry and Tove Lo.

Taylor had previously revealed her plans to release new versions of her early records after Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings bought the writes to her back catalogue.

She said: "It’s going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine.

"When I created [these songs], I didn’t know what they would grow up to be. Going back in and knowing that it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music."

Announcing 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' on social media, she wrote: "I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' is done and will be with you soon.

"It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. 'Love Story (Taylor's Version)' will be out tonight."