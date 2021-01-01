Lizzo once drunk DM'd Chris Evans

Lizzo once drunkenly slid into Chris Evans' direct messages.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker made the confession in a TikTok video, admitting she had previously sent the Avengers: Endgame actor several emojis while she was scrolling through Instagram.

Sharing a video of herself superimposed on a screenshot of the DM, which featured a set of emojis that looked like a woman tossing a basketball, she wrote: "Don’t drink and DM, kids... for legal porpoises this is a joke. (sic)"

Although Lizzo looked nervous about sharing the incident, she soon excitedly revealed in a follow-up post that Chris was now following her on Instagram.

Chris also replied to her DM, showing he had seen the funny side of it.

He told her: "No shame in a drunk DM…god knows I’ve done worse on this app."

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has shared her appreciation for Chris - in 2019, the actor retweeted Lizzo, who had shared an adorable video of a little girl showing off some impressive dance moves to the singer’s hit Juice. He tweeted along with the video, "This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be."

Lizzo responded, writing: "Wow marry me."