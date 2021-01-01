Taylor Swift tops U.S. album charts with Fearless revamp

Taylor Swift has landed another transatlantic chart double after taking her reworked Fearless album to the top of the Billboard 200 in America.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) debuted at number one in the U.K. on Friday, and now the project has topped the U.S. countdown with the biggest one-week sales of 2021 so far (with 291,000 copies), making Taylor the first woman to land three number one albums in less than a year following the release of Folklore in July and Evermore in December last year.

The original Fearless was Taylor's first Billboard 200 number one back in 2008. The new version - her ninth number one - features re-recordings of all 13 songs on Fearless, six bonus songs added to a 2009 reissue of Fearless, and a collection of "From the Vault" songs written for the original album that were never released.

Thanking fans on Sunday, Taylor took to social media and wrote: "Been in the studio all day recording the next one - it's really so amazing what you all have done here."

Fans have been speculating on social media that Taylor's next re-recording project will be her 2014 album 1989 due to Easter eggs hidden in her recent virtual appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Late rapper DMX's greatest hits compilation, The Best of DMX, rockets up the chart from 73 to two following his death on 9 April.

Justin Bieber's Justice falls to three in its third week on the Billboard 200, while Morgan Wallen's Dangerous stays put at four, and Rod Wave's SoulFly rounds out the top five.