Britney Spears assures concerned fans she's 'totally fine'

Britney Spears has assured concerned fans she's well and "extremely happy" after a series of odd social media posts in recent weeks.



Britney took to Instagram with a video over the weekend to host a question-and-answer session for devotees, where she addressed their worries and confessed the most frequently asked question she's answered of late has been: "Are you okay?"



"Yes, I’m totally fine," the Toxic singer said.



"I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children," she explained, noting: "I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself."



Addressing fans who were left puzzled by her random picture posts of a red refrigerator on Instagram, she added: "Honestly I just thought it was cool. I thought it was vintage, it was red and just really cool."



Britney posted the video amid ongoing concerns from fans that her father, Jamie Spears, has taken total control of her life and she is unable to speak freely. Since her breakdown in 2008, Jamie has overseen Britney's welfare and finances under a legally mandated conservatorship, which Britney is currently challenging in court. The arrangement was explored in the Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears, released in February.