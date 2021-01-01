NEWS Oscars Best Songs to be performed in full during Academy Awards pre-show special Newsdesk Share with :





Oscars bosses have confirmed the selections nominated for Best Song will not be a part of the actual 2021 Academy Awards ceremony on 25 April.



Instead, the five tunes will be performed in their entirety as part of the Oscars: Into the Spotlight pre-show.



Four of the songs will be pre-recorded at the Dolby Family Terrace of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles by Celeste and Daniel Pemberton, H.E.R., Laura Pausini and Diane Warren, and Leslie Odom, Jr., while the fifth, Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, will be performed from Iceland by Swedish singer Molly Sanden, who provided Rachel McAdams' singing voice in the 2020 comedy.



Celeste will sing Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7; H.E.R. will perform Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah; Pausini and Warren will team up for Io Si (Seen) from The Life Ahead, and Odom, Jr. will offer Speak Now from One Night In Miami.



Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officials have also confirmed Hamilton star Ariana DeBose and comedian Lil Rel Howery will host the 90-minute Oscars: Into the Spotlight special, which will replace the traditional red carpet event, which has been scrapped this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 93rd Oscars will be staged at Union Station in Los Angeles as well as the event's usual home, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.