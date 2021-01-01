Ekaterine hails Katie Melua's 'big influence'

Katie Melua has been a "big influence" on Ekaterine's career.

The 36-year-old singer was born in Georgia but found fame after moving to the UK as a child, and Ekaterine has confessed to feeling inspired by her journey from eastern Europe.

She explained: "Katie was a big influence on me when I lived in Russia,.

"The idea that she’d made it in the UK. I would never imagine meeting her but I went to a dinner and a close friend of hers was there and, hearing that I sang, she introduced me."

Katie has also offered useful advice to Ekaterine during her rise in the music industry.

Ekaterine shared: "She had me to her house to listen to my music and was so helpful, giving me advice on songwriting and relations in the industry."

Similarly, Katie feels proud of Ekaterine, describing her as a "beautiful soul".

She said: "Ekaterine has the most beautiful soul - I’m so proud she’s a Georgian musician based in London, working as an artist in our music industry.”

Katie released her debut album, 'Call Off the Search', back in 2003 and she thinks that her fans have actually got younger with every album.

The singer admits that the trend is "quite unusual".

She previously explained: "I knew it would be a challenge, getting the audience to see how I’ve matured and follow the narrative.

"When I started out I was only 18. Lots of the people who bought my records were over three times my age! My audience has probably got younger with every album, which is quite unusual."