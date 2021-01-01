Jesy Nelson finds herself at centre of bidding war between rival labels

Jesy Nelson is at the centre of a £2 million bidding war between rival record labels.

The 29-year-old pop star - who left Little Mix in December, citing struggles with her mental health - has recently been in the studio recording new material and various record labels are now keen to secure her signature.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Jesy’s tracks have got the music industry in a spin and she has big-money offers on the table from a few key record labels all desperate to sign her.

"It’s an exciting time for Jesy as she’s in a great place and has loved being creative in the studio.

"If all goes to plan she’ll have music out this year and will have some sure-fire hits. The world is her oyster."

In recent weeks, Jesy has been busily working with the likes of Patrick Patrikios and Hanni Ibrahim, the songwriters who helped to pen Little Mix’s 2016 hit single 'Touch'.

Jesy announced her decision to quit Little Mix via a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram account in December.

At the time, she explained: "I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy."

The remaining members of the group - Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - also came out in support of her decision to walk away from the band.

They said: "We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans.

"We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being."

The trio also confirmed that they were "still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey".