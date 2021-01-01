DMX set for Barclays Center public memorial

DMX will be returning to the site of one of his most famous shows for his send-off ceremony next week.

The rapper, who died after suffering a heart attack last week, will be honoured by his family, friends and fans at the Barclays Center in New York.

His former manager, Steve Rifkind, tells TMZ limited capacity will be in effect, because of Covid-19, but it will be a memorial to remember.

DMX's family members are also planning a private funeral service at an unnamed church on 25 April.

He performed at the Barclays Center in June, 2019 in what would be one of his final shows, during the Masters of Ceremony event.

The hip-hop veteran, who had a long history of substance abuse, had been under doctors' care in White Plains, New York since 2 April, and was placed on life support, with his manager revealing he was in a "vegetative state with lung and brain failure".

DMX's family members confirmed his death to editors at The Associated Press on 9 April.

A statement reads: "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days."