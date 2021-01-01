Bad Bunny triumphs at Latin AMAs

- ARTISTS
Bad Bunny was the big winner at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night, picking up five trophies, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for YHLQMDLG.
He was also named Favorite Male Artist, while Karol G and Nicki Minaj took home three awards apiece for their collaboration Tusa. There were also wins for Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and a double for Shakira.
The Florida-based ceremony featured show-stopping performances from Camilo and Los Dos Carnales and Ozuna, who also accepted the Extraordinary Evolution Award.
The full list of winners is:
Song of the Year:
Karol G & Nicki Minaj - Tusa
Favorite Album - Pop:
Camilo - Por Primera Vez
Favorite Duo or Group:
Eslabon Armado
Favorite Artist - Female:
Anitta
Favorite Song - Tropical:
Prince Royce - Carita de Inocente
Favorite Song - Regional Mexican:
Natanael Cano - Amor Tumbado
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
New Artist of the Year:
Rauw Alejandro
Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
Favorite Artist - Male:
Bad Bunny
Favorite Artist - Pop:
Shakira
Favorite Song - Pop:
Shakira & Anuel AA - Me Gusta
Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican:
Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican, Favorite Duo or Group:
Eslabon Armado
Favorite Album - Regional Mexican:
Christian Nodal - Ayayay!
Favorite Artist - Urban:
Bad Bunny
Favorite Album - Urban:
Bad Bunny - Las Que No Iban a Salir
Favorite Song - Urban:
Karol G & Nicki Minaj - 'Tusa
Favorite Artist - Tropical:
Romeo Santos
Favorite Album - Tropical:
Prince Royce - Alter Ego
Favorite Artist - Crossover:
Dua Lipa
Collaboration of the Year:
Karol G & Nicki Minaj - Tusa
Social Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
Favorite Video:
Selena Gomez - De Una Vez
Favorite Virtual Concert:
RBD - Ser o Parecer 2020