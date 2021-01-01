Bad Bunny triumphs at Latin AMAs

Bad Bunny was the big winner at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night, picking up five trophies, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for YHLQMDLG.

He was also named Favorite Male Artist, while Karol G and Nicki Minaj took home three awards apiece for their collaboration Tusa. There were also wins for Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and a double for Shakira.

The Florida-based ceremony featured show-stopping performances from Camilo and Los Dos Carnales and Ozuna, who also accepted the Extraordinary Evolution Award.

The full list of winners is:

Song of the Year:

Karol G & Nicki Minaj - Tusa

Favorite Album - Pop:

Camilo - Por Primera Vez

Favorite Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Favorite Artist - Female:

Anitta

Favorite Song - Tropical:

Prince Royce - Carita de Inocente

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican:

Natanael Cano - Amor Tumbado

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

New Artist of the Year:

Rauw Alejandro

Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

Favorite Artist - Male:

Bad Bunny

Favorite Artist - Pop:

Shakira

Favorite Song - Pop:

Shakira & Anuel AA - Me Gusta

Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican:

Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican, Favorite Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Favorite Album - Regional Mexican:

Christian Nodal - Ayayay!

Favorite Artist - Urban:

Bad Bunny

Favorite Album - Urban:

Bad Bunny - Las Que No Iban a Salir

Favorite Song - Urban:

Karol G & Nicki Minaj - 'Tusa

Favorite Artist - Tropical:

Romeo Santos

Favorite Album - Tropical:

Prince Royce - Alter Ego

Favorite Artist - Crossover:

Dua Lipa

Collaboration of the Year:

Karol G & Nicki Minaj - Tusa

Social Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Favorite Video:

Selena Gomez - De Una Vez

Favorite Virtual Concert:

RBD - Ser o Parecer 2020