Sir Mick Jagger felt 'very lucky' amid lockdown

Sir Mick Jagger thinks he's been "very lucky" amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 77-year-old star counts himself as incredibly fortunate, as he's been able to live very comfortably during the global health crisis.

He said: "You have to be patient, learn self-reliance ... but all these things, as I say for me ... I'm very lucky. I don't have the problems of living, say in a small flat in London or New York, which some of my friends have had.

"Two kids in a two-room flat in Manhattan? I honestly don't know how I would have done that. Maybe a couple of weeks. But for that long, I don't know how I would have done it. And I admire them for being able to do it."

Mick is also conscious of the potential mental health impact of lockdowns.

He told BBC 6 Music: "I can feel that people could get really quite depressed about the whole thing because there was a point where there was no light at the end of the tunnel. It was sometimes a little bit down for a lot of people, but I was lucky enough to avoid most of that."

Meanwhile, Mick recently slammed anti-vaxxers, describing their stance on the coronavirus jab as "irrational".

The Rolling Stones frontman said: "It just seems to be that even people you know that are relatively sensible about a lot of things have one thing that they just don’t kind of get.

"I have several friends and relations and they go off on these things that just doesn’t … They’re just irrational.

"Of course, there’s no point in speaking to people about it. They don’t get it. They got what they believe in and they believe in that. And it doesn’t matter what you say, they’re gonna believe in it. And rational thought doesn’t work."